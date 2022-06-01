After coming so close to a state title last season, ACCHS senior Keegan Lott finally brought home some hardware to Effingham to close his high school career with a first place finish in the shot put at State Track and Field in Wichita over the weekend.
Lott won shot put with a throw of 52.03 inches and also took seventh in the javelin with a throw of 155.09 feet.
The now state champion said when you put in the kind of work he has throughout his career you get results you are proud of.
"I would say I’m pretty happy being able to finish how I did," Lott said. "I’ve worked hard, when you work hard you get good results."
Lott gave credit to everything his coach and father Luke Lott as well as his uncle have taught and instilled in him throughout his high school career to lead to this achievement.
"Ultimately my father would tell me that I did most of this by myself between working early or working late alone at the rings," Lott said. "But honestly I would say personally my father/coach and my uncle Jacob Lott have been the biggest mentors and leaders to my success as a thrower."
Junior Haeden Forbes had another successful state trip after finishing seventh in the 800 meter run.
