Atchison County Community High School
ACCHS Varsity finished 11th out of 18 teams at the Colby Eagle Invitational December 10th and 11th
ACCHS 23 Goodland 52, ACCHS 25 Wray, CO 45ACCHS, 24 Hays 51 ACCHS 42 Oakley, 18ACCHS 45 Pine Creek, CO 36 ACCHS 51 Monarch, CO 24 ACCHS 30 Topeka Seaman 54.
JV, and Girls Varsity
Varsity:132 Kannon Crossland 2nd place138 Jeston Vessar DNP
Junior Varsity:145 Tyson Hewitt 3rd place152 Noah Medeiros 3rd place195 Jacob Peet DNP
Girls Varsity:143 Kayla Brown 4th place155 Hannah Simmers 1st place191 Taylor Keimig 3rd place
Atchison High School Results for Boys at Eudora High School for December 10th and 11th
Jake Rebant 160 and Archer Willis 132 placed first in their brackets. Freshman Ace Meek 120 placed second. Nic Cairo 170 placed fourth.
Girls at Belton High School December 10th and 11th
Kate Servaes placed 2nd and wrestled extremely smart. Carissa Smith had a good first night in the round robin segment but didn't wrestle on Saturday due to ACT testing.
