Maur Hill-Mount Academy
Scarlett Beagly qualifies with a second place finish in the high jump by clearing 5 feet and the 800 with a fourth place finish. Hope Baniewicz qualifies for state in triple jump after placing second with a jump of 35.25 feet. Jake Heim qualifies for state in the 800 with a fourth place finish. Joe Hernandez qualifies for state in the 400 meter with a time of 52 seconds. MHMA boys 4x4 qualified for state after placing second with a time of 3:34 minutes.
Atchison County Community High School
Keegan Lott was the regional champion in both shot put with a throw of 46.11 feet and discus with a throw of 151.08 feet. Haeden Forbes placed second in 800 with a PR of 2:04.72 and qualified for State. Bricen Lee was the regional champion in 110 (17.53) and 300 (46.39) hurdles. Kieran Courter places fourth in the long jump and qualifies for State with a jump of 19-08.50.
Atchison High School
Eric Noll is headed to state after placing fourth in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 41.84
