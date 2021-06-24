Area high schools like Atchison County Community High School, Atchison, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Jefferson County North and others are in the middle of competing in summer league basketball. Games have been taking place at Benedictine College, Memorial Hall and Atchison High School.
Teams from both Kansas and Missouri competed in the High School team camps hosted by both the men and women Benedictine basketball programs.
