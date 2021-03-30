Atchison County Community High School Girls 1st Team sophomore Addison Schletzbaum 2nd Team sophomore Natalie Nitz and sophomore Aleah Wallisch. Honorable Mention junior Maci Behrnes. Boys Honorable Mention junior Kieran Courte
Maur Hill-Mount Academy Boys senior Kolbran Korbelik 1st team Honorable Mention Junior Drew Caudle was Honorable Mention. Girls Honorable Mention senior Maddie Folsom.
Atchison High School 1st team senior Xavier Hernandez 2nd team senior Xavier Cushinberry Coach of the Year Patrick Battle. Girls Newcomer of the Year Presley Simpson. Junior 1st team Katherine Harris freshman 1st team Presley Simpson.
