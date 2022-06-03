All State honors were recently revealed for the baseball season with four local players earning honors.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy had junior Parrish Beagle be named first team for pitching and senior Drew Caudle was second team in the outfield.
Atchison had a pair of sophomore honorable mentions in Jeter Purdy for pitching and Boston Bruce for the infield.
The Northeast Kansas all league baseball selections were also announced recently with MHMA earning five on the list and Atchison County Community High School getting three.
FIRST TEAM ALL LEAGUE (NEK)
Parrish Beagle - Pitcher MHMA
Drew Caudle - Pitcher MHMA
Mark Harris - Infield MHMA
Cooper Pound - Outfield MHMA
Keiran Courter - Outfield ACCHS
Bricen Lee - Utility ACCHS
Honorable Mention
Brady Pound - Catcher MHMA
Jeston Vessar - Infield ACCHS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.