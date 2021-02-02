Atchison County Community High survived another hard fought comeback attempt by a league foe on the road Tuesday night in a 44-35 win over Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
Sophomore Addison Schletzbaum led the late charge from the Tigers (10-3) with eight points in the fourth quarter.
ACCHS Coach Austin Eckert said seeing Schletzbaum learn to take command late in critical situations is encouraging for her growth as a player.
"She had some monster buckets at the end and that's something we've been talking to her about is being aggressive every single quarter," Eckert said. "She's been aggressive to start games but one of the growing pains of the sophomore is learning to want the play late and make plays."
The sophomore finished with a game-high 23 points.
"We've been working on playing defense for all four quarters instead of just one or two quarters," Schletzbaum said. "Clamping down on defense late is what won it for us."
Eckert also said the defensive effort his team had late was the highlight of the game.
"The brightest spot of the night was how we finished defensively," Eckert said. "We also took care of the ball and made free throws and I think that speaks a lot to how we're growing."
The Tigers closed the game on a 14-2 run after the Ravens dominated the fourth quarter to even take a 33-32 lead at one point.
Eckert said his team responded poorly to MHMA (4-7) mixing up what it did on the defensive end to start the second half.
"They came out and ran a little bit different defense than they had been showing," Eckert said. "We just didn't respond well to that. I feel like it kind of sped us up into silly shots and passes."
Sophomore Aleah Wallisch was second on the team with 11 points.
Raven coach Luke Noll said the difference was the Tigers hit some clutch shots late.
"We slowed down and got into our offense a little bit more and we played pretty good defense," Noll said. "They hit some tough shots so credit to them."
