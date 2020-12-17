Atchison County Community High School girls basketball improved to 2-0 Thursday night at Pleasant Ridge thanks to a 10-0 run to close out the contest.
The 48-40 victory was also thanks in large part to the 20-point performance from Tiger sophomore Addison Schletzbaum.
Coach Austin Eckert said the team made an effort in the second half to improve on the boards after struggling in the first half.
"I think it was just effort and concentration," Eckert said."At halftime we challenged them because we were not boxing out and I thought we responded really well in the second half, especially Lainey Pantle. She played her tail off."
Eckert said the pressure defense the Rams used did bother the Tigers at times, but once they were in their half court offense they were able to get the shots they wanted for the most part.
"We kind of got whatever we wanted once we got into the offense," Eckert said. "We struggled getting into the offense a lot because of the pressure they applied."
Schletzbaum also said the team stepped up their play in the second half during crunch time.
"We know we have the tools to win but in the locker room we said we just have to come out and execute," Schletzbaum said. "We all pulled together and did what we had to do."
The sensational sophomore added 14 in the second half, which were crucial down the stretch.
Eckert said it's easy to forget that Scheltzbaum is just a sophomore when you watch her on the court and know how hard she works.
"It's hard to remember she's a sophomore sometimes," Eckert said. "She's in the gym all day and she's doing everything she can to be the best player."
Scheltzbaum said she is always willing to put the pressure of delivering points when that is needed for the team.
"It's all a team effort but when I need to finish and score I will," Scheltzbaum said.
Eckert said she checks all the marks that a player would want from a coach.
"She's everything you'd want from a player as a coach," Eckert said. "She's a stud."
Sophomore Aleah Wallisch was second on the team in points with 10 in the game.
