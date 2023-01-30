Atchison County Community High School took another step in the right direction in a season the program has high hopes for by taking the Jefferson County High School tournament championship after defeating Perry-Lecompton 60-35 Saturday evening.
Head Coach Austin Eckert said getting the program's first midseason tournament when since 2015 is a big step for them.
"This is big for our program," Eckert said. "This is a big thing to mark off our list, and to see the girls playing together and facing adversity is really special."
The toughest test for the Tigers in the tournament came Friday night with a thrilling overtime win over Rossville 68-62.
Eckert said hard-fought wins like the one over the Bulldogs just show the mental toughness the Tigers have developed as a team.
"The last couple of years we've had some losses in games we shouldn't have lost, but these girls are really tough," Eckert said. "I think the summer and being in the weight room had a big part in that. We just have some tough kids who play really well."
Senior Addison Schletzbaum said she hopes this accomplishment is just the start of what the program hope will accomplish in the next month and a half.
"Having such a large group of seniors and finally being able to get a mid-season tournament championship after falling short the last couple of years was a surreal feeling," Schletzbaum said. "Winning the mid-season tournament was only one of our goals so we still have lots of work to be done in the next month."
ACCHS had four players named to the all-tournament team with one of those being Schletzbaum who averaged nine points, seven rebounds, and 5 assists in the tournament. Sophomore Kinzee Bauerle averaged 12 points a game, senior Aleah Wallisch averaged a double-double with 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. Senior Natalie Nitz rebounded out the Tiger quad with 16.3 points per game in the tournament.
Nitz said they were able to carry the momentum of the big win Friday to control the majority of the championship win over the Kaws.
"It was about still coming out and still having that momentum from the game last night," Nitz said. "We put it on them and didn't let up."
