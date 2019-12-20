EFFINGHAM – A trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter by freshman Natalie Nitz helped the ACCHS Lady Tigers pull away from the McLouth Lady Bulldogs on Friday, 52-32.
The Lady Tigers (2-4) controlled most of the first half, building a 25-16 lead thanks to the freshman connection of Nitz, Aleah Wallisch and Addison Schletzbaum. McLouth (0-4) closed the half on a 5-0 run to make it a four-point game at the break.
The three ninth-graders combined for 23 of the Lady Tigers’ 25 points in the half, led by Wallisch’s 10.
All three played a key role in the decisive frame. Schletzbaum scored the first four points of the half to make it a 29-21 game. From there Nitz used the hot hand from outside to exert control. Nitz hit three of her five 3-pointers during the third period, and by the time Schletzbaum capped the quarter with a three of her own, the Lady Tigers led 45-26.
“Once we get into the half court, we can score,” ACCHS head coach Mike Eckert said, noting that his team had been struggling against the press so far this season. McLouth tried a ¾-court diamond press against ACCHS, but it had little effect.
Eckert lauded his freshman class, which includes the three scoring leaders from Friday.
“There’s some nice pieces (here),” he said. “It’s a good class. There’s more than just those three kids.”
Most of those freshmen got to play meaningful minutes on Friday. But it was the three aforementioned players who did the most damage on the score sheet. Schletzbaum led all scoring with 16 points, Nitz had 15 – all on threes – and Wallisch had 12.
Junior Meagan Pitts was the lone non-freshman to score in the game, tallying six for ACCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.