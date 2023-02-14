ACCHS

Atchison County Community High School Wrestling had two girl wrestlers qualify for State Wrestling during the Regional Wrestling meet at Rossville.  

 Submitted photo

Atchison County Community High School wrestling is sending two girls to State Wrestling after qualifying at the Regional meet at Rossville High School on Saturday.

Senior Hannah Simmers' finished second in the 170 class and Taylor Keiming places second in the 235 class.

Top Videos