Atchison County Community High School wrestling is sending two girls to State Wrestling after qualifying at the Regional meet at Rossville High School on Saturday.
Senior Hannah Simmers' finished second in the 170 class and Taylor Keiming places second in the 235 class.
The event will take place at Salina-Tony's Pizza Events Center on February 22-23.
This will be Simmers second trip to state after qualifying last season, and this will be Keiming's first time wrestling this late in the season.
"It's pretty magical and a fun experience," Simmers said. "Having the team behind me this season has helped me so much."
Simmers also said she was happy to see her teammate reach state as well after coming up short last season.
"She was so close to making it last year so to see her break through was really nice," Simmers said.
The Lady Tigers are coached by first-year wrestling coach Emily Child who originally just helped out with giving the team an extra body to help with practice.
"They've been working really hard to get to this point, and also seeing Hannah going back a second time is great," Child said. "They've been working together and pushing each other during practice."
ACCHS Head Coach Cody Kramer gave heavy praise to the job Child, and her girls have done.
"Girls wrestling is growing, and the skill development of these young ladies are showing from the 1st year to now where we are is remarkable," Child said. "So to be able to have two girls qualify is a great testament to where our girls' program is and how Coach Emily Child has developed them."
Simmers echoed how much Child has helped them even with her being so green with the job.
"She's helped us a lot and encouraged us all the way through the season," Simmers said. "She's really good at helping and learning with us."
Simmers also said she is proud to see how much girls' wrestling continues to grow at the High School level.
"It's nice to see how much it's grown, and have it keep growing and rise in popularity is amazing," Simmers said.
