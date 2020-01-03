Effingham- The young Atchison County Community High School squad started the new calendar year with a dismantling of Valley Falls in a 41-6 home win Friday night.
Freshman Addison Schletzbaum said the Tiger defense was the catalyst for the overwhelming victory.
“Our defense was really working and that’s something we’ve been working on all over Christmas break,” Schletzbaum said. “For our defense to play like that helps with our confidence.”
Coach Mike Eckert said he was pleased to see his young team be able to utilize some defensive adjustments they had just started to work on during the break.
“We’ve been working on some little wrinkles defensively and it was good to see them come out and do it,” “Sometimes with young kids they get on the floor and forget about everything you worked on but they did good job of being locked in defensively.”
Eckert said his team had worked on some wrinkles on the offensive side of the floor that they were able to execute as well.
“We’ve been working on some stuff over break on our offense like some set plays,” Eckert said. “We did a good job of going out there and executing those.”
Schletzbaum led the team in scoring on the night with 13 and freshman Aleah Wallisch was second with nine.
Eckert said the young group has worked well and unselfishly together through this season.
“When someone on the team does something they are happy for them and that’s really nice to have,” Eckert said. “I really like how they are coming along.”
Eckert sees the team just continuing to improve through every single game.
“We’re going to get better and better every night out,” Eckert said. “I said before the season we’re going to be really good but I just don’t know how fast.”
Schletzbaum said with the proper work put in the Tigers have the potential to compete with teams at the top of the conference such as Jefferson County North and Jackson Heights.
“I hope we can be top half of the league,” Schletzbaum said. “It’s going to take some work to beat those good state winning teams like JCN and Jackson Heights. We can be there with them but it’ll take lots of work.”
