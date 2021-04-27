Atchison County Community High School softball earned its first pair of wins in the season in a sweep over Atchison High School by scores of 20-5 and 19-9 at home Tuesday night.
The win was also a first for Courtney Kasson as the Tigers' head coach.
"I was really hoping these girls would get a win sooner rather than later," Kasson said. "It came a little later than we wanted but I think it'll help us build momentum to finish out our season."
ACCHS offense had its best day of the season including jumping to a 13-0 lead in the first game.
"Our hitting has really come a long way since the beginning of the season," Kasson said.
Kasson also said her team delivered some good defensive plays.
"We had some good defensive plays from people that haven't had good plays this year so it's all starting to come together," Kasson said.
Kasson highlighted the performance of sophomore Natalie Nitz who won the first game on the mound and played the second game at shortstop.
"She's busting her butt this season," Kasson said. "She defends her position very well. She's very softball savvy and is going to be big for this for years to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.