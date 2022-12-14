Atchison County Community High School entered Tuesday's matchup with Valley Falls hoping to avenge losing in the regional championship last season and managed to grab a 50-41 win.
The Dragons were dealing with some injury problems and foul trouble during the game, but Tiger Head Coach Taylor Smith said getting the win was still a big step for his team.
"I told them before the game that this could kind of be a stepping stone for us on raising our standards and expectations," Smith said. "They are still a good team with a lot of success in the past. Any time you can beat Valley Falls it's a good thing."
ACCHS went on a significant run late in the third quarter and early fourth quarter that gave them a 40-33 lead they would keep.
"We weren't playing to lose we were playing to win, and that was kind of the difference late in the game," Smith said.
Senior Trenton Kimmi was the standout for the Tigers on the night with a career-high 26 points.
Smith said he hopes for this kind of performance from Kimmi more often with the talent he has.
"Hopefully it can kind of propel him moving forward," Smith said. "He's got a tremendous amount of potential, and he's a really unselfish kid, but sometimes in a game like this you have to be selfish, be aggressive and attack the rim."
