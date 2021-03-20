Courtney Kasson will finally get her shot to lead the Atchison County Community High School softball team after last year when she was named to the position before the pandemic kept the season from happening.
“To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” Kasson said.
Kasson said the group has brought a collectively positive attitude early on during practices.
“All of them have shown great work ethic, a drive to get better, and the ability to be coached,” Kasson said. “They also have fantastic attitudes, which is one of our strengths.”
A majority of the roster is either freshman or sophomore and are ready to change the tone and culture of a program that hasn’t had the best success in recent years.
“We know that the program has taken some bumps and bruises over the years, but each and every athlete has the mindset of success, no matter how small that may be success,” Kasson said.
Kasson is impressed with the athletic ability of some players the Tigers will have this season as well.
“We should also be pretty sound defensively,” Kasson said. “A few position changes have been made and things are starting to click. I’m also thoroughly impressed with the speed of multiple athletes.”
Sophomore Natalie Nitz, junior Ashtyn Jolly and senior Tannah Forbes have stood out to Kasson so far with play and leadership.
“Nitz and Jolly are workhorses and have led by demonstration in practice thus far,” Kasson said. “Forbes and Jolly are my more vocal leaders.”
Kasson said leadership is a quality she thinks can be contagious with this group.
“I do believe that many others have the ability to step up at any time and take on a leadership role,” Kasson said.
