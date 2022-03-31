Breyton Hewitt highlighted a standout weekend for ACCHS powerlifting that continues to show growth as a program.
Hewitt took home a state title by finishing first in squat, second in both bench, and cleans at the 2A level.
Head Coach Paul Courter said Hewitt made improvements throughout the whole season leading up to his accomplishment.
"Breyton really excelled this year increasing his squat and hang clean the most," Coach Courter said. "These improvements got him the state championship in 2A."
The rest of the results are listed below from the meet where the men placed 15th overall at.
Kieran Courter finished seventh overall, sixth in cleans, and 14th in bench. Coltin Myers finished 20th overall, third in clean, and 14th in bench. Dalton Damon finished 10th overall, 11th in Hang Clean, seventh in squat, and 12th in bench. Lauren Courter finished eighth overall, eighth in clean, ninth in squat, and ninth in bench.
Triston Hewitt finished ninth overall, ninth in clean, 11th in squat fifth in bench. Tyson Hewitt finished 13th overall, 15th in clean, 14th in squat, and 10th in bench. Payton Teel finished eighth overall, sixth in clean, fourth in squat, and eleventh in bench. Brandon Albright finished 14th overall, 15th in clean, 14th in squat, and 10th in bench.
"The season went great," Coach Courter said. "Everyone got stronger, and we will continue to do so with our weights program."
