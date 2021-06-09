Atchison High School girls soccer
Goalkeeper of the Year: Katherine Harris
1st Team All League: Katherine Harris, Zamauria Herring & Maria Martin
2nd Team All League: Emma Regan & Kathryn Ross
Honorable Mention: Kiersten Lanter & Kennedy Portenier
Atchison County Community High School softball
Senior Tannah Forbes and sophomore Lainey Pantle were both named to first team NEKL and sophomore Natalie Nitz was named to honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.