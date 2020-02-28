Atchison County Community High School junior Tannah Forbes' wrestling season was in serious doubt after dislocating joints and ligaments in her ankle when she was cheerleading in the final football game of the season in November.
The diagnoses was that she probably wouldn't be able to play sports until June.
That didn't stop Forbes.
She was able to work back and made her return during the season despite missing the first months of practice.
Despite a slow start back, she was able to end her season finishing fifth and grabbing the first official medal for Tigers girls wrestling Thursday at Salina, Kansas.
"The experience as a whole was a challenge but worth it in the end," Forbes said. "I had many barriers in my way but I was able to push through and came out stronger."
Forbes said she was proud of the effort she and fellow wrestler Drucilla Longbrake had this season and becoming the first girls in the program to officially qualify for state.
"To get the first official medal for Girls Wrestling was honestly life changing," Forbes said. "We are able to prove the point ‘we may be a female but we can take care of business."
Longbrake went 2-2 at state and finished the season with a record of 16-12.
It was a great experience," Longbrake said. "I had a really good time and I'm happy that I was able to go my senior year of high school."
Forbes went into the tournament with a bye in the opening round and 1-2 on the day.
Her first loss of the tournament came at the hands of the eventual champion Junction City senior Elisa Robinson.
Robinson went 33-0 on the season, but Forbes was the first girl she faced she didn't pin on the season.
Forbes gave a ton of credit to the help she received from her parents Tenilla Dorssom-Forbes and Daryl Forbes.
"My dad came home after long late night shifts and would stay up even longer to work on moves and to go over moves with me," Forbes said.
Forbes said her mother provided plenty of emotional support and on the mat help for her as well.
"We watched videos and she would say this is what you did wrong or right and how to better it," Forbes said. "As well as helping me keep in a positive attitude throughout the whole tournament."
Forbes already has the goal of going back and finishing with a state title next year.
"I want to walk out next year with a championship," Forbes said. "Due to some of the challenges that I went though I didn’t get a lot of wrestling this year and so I am glad I can go back next year. I’m ready and will be hitting the gym very soon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.