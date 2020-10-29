Atchison County Community High School had two sophomore runners qualify for State Cross Country Saturday at Turner High School.
The two runners were Haeden Forbes and Logan Rose. Forbes finished sixth with a time of 19:21 and Rose was tenth with a time of 19:47.
Coach Chris Caplinger said both of the runners making it to state this young is quite the accomplishment.
"It is a tremendous accomplishment to qualify for state as a sophomore boy," Caplinger said. "I'm especially pleased with how their performance has improved relative to their competition."
Caplinger said both runners' improvement throughout the season is noticeable.
"Everyone should get faster throughout the season, but they are now keeping pace with runners who were far ahead of them in early September," Caplinger said. "Now that they have experienced this level of success I hope it kindles a desire to push themselves and aim higher next year."
Caplinger also added that the team as a whole saw vast improvement.
"I'm proud of the improvements everyone made during the season," Caplinger said. "We have a good group of young men who are fun to be around. Their year end performance versus the start of the season is directly related to how hard they worked."
Forbes said he and Rose are grateful for all the support they've received from many different people.
"It's been a tough season, but we've worked very hard each and every day," Caplinger said. "I'd just like to say thanks to everyone for the support they have given Logan and I on the way."
The two runners will compete in State Cross Country Saturday 9:30 a.m. at Victoria – Sand Plum Course.
