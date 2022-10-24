ACCHS

ACCHS senior Bricen Lee runs through the line of scrimmage against Silver Lake Friday night in Effingham. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Atchison County Community High School was 24 minutes away from clinching a home playoff game before Silver Lake outscored the Tigers 13-0 in the second half leading to a 41-30 defeat of ACCHS in Effingham.

The Tigers took and delivered plenty of blows to the Eagles in the first half leading the way to a 30-28 lead but couldn't maintain the same type of offensive production the rest of the way.

