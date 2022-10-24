Atchison County Community High School was 24 minutes away from clinching a home playoff game before Silver Lake outscored the Tigers 13-0 in the second half leading to a 41-30 defeat of ACCHS in Effingham.
The Tigers took and delivered plenty of blows to the Eagles in the first half leading the way to a 30-28 lead but couldn't maintain the same type of offensive production the rest of the way.
Head Coach Alex Thornburgh said Silver Lake made the proper adjustments on defense after a first half where the Tiger offensive line mostly controlled the line of scrimmage.
"I thought the second half I thought they made a lot of really good adjustments, and they just flew around which they didn't do in the first half," Thornburgh said. "They just made some big adjustments, and hats off to their coaching staff."
Despite the loss, Thornburgh was proud of how his team fought with an Eagles team that consistently shows up in the top five of 2A rankings in Kansas.
"I'm so proud of this group of kids because in the past I don't know that we would've been able to put four quarters together," Thornburgh said. "I think this is an eye-opener for these kids that we can play with anybody."
Senior quarterback Bricen Lee had another big game through the air and ground with 207 total yards and two touchdowns. Lee finishes the regular season with 1,977 total yards of offense and 24 touchdowns.
The Tigers will take on Sabetha this Friday on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
