Atchison County Community High School cruised its way to another blowout league victory 57-23 over Valley Falls Friday night.
The Tigers completely controlled the third quarter and outscored the Dragons 23-2 after entering halftime a little unhappy with just a 24-15 lead.
"In the first half we weren’t satisfied, and we still really aren’t now because there are always little things we can improve on,” junior Addison Schletzbaum said.
Head Coach Austin Eckert said the proper defensive focus just wasn’t there in the first half much like in their previous loss to Holton.
"We didn't play the level of defense we want to play in the first half, and there were a lot of lapses in defense from seniors and juniors," Eckert said. “Get back to fundamentals because we struggled with that against Holton on Tuesday also.”
Eckert said getting the win was a nice rebound after a performance against the Wildcats they desperately want to move past.
“It was a breath of fresh and air; we played pretty awful Tuesday against Holton,” Eckert said “It was pretty uncharacteristic of what we are. It was good to have an offensive night where we shared the ball with a lot of people having an impact.”
Schletzbaum said the Tigers need to maintain the level of defense they had in the second half throughout the entirety of games.
“He (Eckert) told us if we’re going to blow this team out of the water then we need to bring our team defense to a higher level,” Schletzbaum said. “That’s what need to have every game.”
Schletzbaum had a team-high with 17 points and 13 of those came in the second half where Eckert said she did a much better job of playing through the offense.
“I felt like she was pushing to score rather than just playing offense in the first half,” Eckert said. “In the second half, I felt like she just let things come to her and played within the structure of our offense.”
The junior said she did a much better job of attacking rather than shooting in the second half.
“My attack mentality was a lot higher versus my shot mentality,” Schletzbaum said.
Junior Natalie Nitz was second in points on the night with 12.
ACCHS hosts Pleasant Ridge tomorrow.
