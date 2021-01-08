Atchison County Community High School's win Friday certainly wasn't the prettiest of games, but the 42-35 result handed Oskaloosa its first loss of the season.
Both teams suffered through significant issues on offense throughout the night with the Tigers' defense being the difference in the game.
"I thought our defense carried us for the most part," Coach Austin Eckert said.
Eckert said that defense and physical play had been a focus as of late for his team.
"The last four practices we've been preaching a lot of being physical," Eckert said "We're so young that at times we forget how important it is to play hard and I thought tonight we were extremely physical."
Sophomore Aleah Wallisch said their defense has seen improvement since they entered the holiday break.
"We've definitely grown on the defensive side because that last few games haven't been too pretty," Wallisch said.
The Lady Tigers (4-1) were able to hold the fast paced offense of the Bears (4-1) to their lowest scoring output of the season.
"Where they are really good is playing fast in transition," Eckert said. "We had them right where we wanted them when we had them in a half court game."
Eckert praised sophomore Jordan Caplinger for the defensive effort she had on the night.
"I thought she had one of the biggest impacts on the game and she only scored two points," Eckert said. "That was the best defense I've ever seen her play."
ACCHS dealt with just about all its starters being in foul trouble in the game and their offense struggled as a result.
"We could've played better offensively for sure but it's hard to play offense when a lot of your starters are in foul trouble," Eckert said. "I thought other girls stepped up huge."
Despite some of the offensive struggles, three Tigers were able to finish in double figures on the night led by sophomore Addison Schletzbaum with 14, sophomore Natalie Nitz had 12 and Wallisch finished with 10.
