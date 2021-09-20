Atchison County Community High School Football cruised to its third victory of the season with a 58-0 drubbing of McLouth Friday to celebrate homecoming.
After being named Homecoming King before kickoff, senior Kieran Courter followed up with a five-touchdown performance.
Courter had a total of six total touches for 131 yards and three offensive scores, along with an 83-yard kickoff and a 50-yard punt return for touchdowns.
Head coach Alex Thornburgh said what Courter is capable of on the field is pretty remarkable.
"I thought Kieran played great Friday night, he’s a kid who is playing with a lot of confidence and it’s showing with his performance on the field," Thornburgh said. "It’s pretty rare to see a kid run for a touchdown, catch a touchdown, return a punt and a kick off for a score, and kick the extra points."
The Tigers will take on Nemaha Central on the road this Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.