Atchison County Community High School dropped its second game of the season Tuesday night thanks to a closing 17-3 run from Jackson Heights that led to a 35-27 home defeat.
Coach Austin Eckert said the Tigers’ offense simply stumbled down the stretch in the game.
"Late in the game we just stopped hitting shots," Eckert said. "You have to give them credit. They are a very tough nose defensive team."
Despite the loss, Eckert said his team did show noticeable improvement on defensive side against one of the better programs in the Northeastern Kansas League.
"I'm not a moral victory kind of guy but we got better on the defensive side," "It was probably our best effort on defense of the season. I really liked our effort defensively."
The lone bright spot on the night for ACCHS on offense was sophomore Aleah Wallisch.
Wallisch made her presence known in the first half by scoring 10 points in the paint.
"She dominated early," "I thought she did a marvelous job in the first half of just demanding the ball and kind of controlling the paint. She got tired towards the end and she wasn't necessarily getting the looks we'd like to get her."
