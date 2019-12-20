EFFINGHAM – Big man Jaxson Pope had his way and the McLouth Bulldogs (3-1) proved to have too much firepower for the ACCHS Tigers (1-5) on Friday, winning 60-35.
Pope scored four of the Bulldogs’ first five points to spark a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter as McLouth turned an 18-16 lead into a 27-16 advantage. By halftime the score was 31-19, and in the second half the Bulldogs really flexed to win going away.
“They are very disciplined,” ACCHS head coach Troy Hoffman said about the Bulldogs. “They know what they have to do on offense and what they have to do on defense, and they do it.”
Pope led all players with 19 points, as the 6-foot, 8-inch senior post effected the Tigers defense all around, either dominating the scoreboard himself, or setting up teammates for open looks as the ACCHS zone collapsed around him.
Hoffman had his team playing in a 2-3 zone throughout the game, with the weakside defender helping on Pope to try to deny entry passes into the lane. He said the defense was a necessity against such a game-changing player.
“I don’t like zone,” Hoffman said. “But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. So we played zone with man principles.”
Pope was still able to get his points. And more than that, Pope found open teammates for easy baskets when the defense collapsed on him when the ball did make it inside.
Senior guard Tayshawn Barfield added 17 for McLouth, and sophomore forward Jerred Willits scored 12. Many of Willits’ points came on assists from Pope, which led to easy layups.
ACCHS had one played in double figures as senior Tucker Smith rode a hot hand from outside for 17 points. Smith had three from outside as part of his effort.
“Tucker’s shot selection has gotten much better (throughout the season),” Hoffman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.