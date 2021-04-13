Girl's Results
1) North Platte 151
2) Holton 127
3) West Platte 113
4) Savannah 68
5) Mid-Buchanan 34
6) Atchison County 24
7) Atchison 15
8) Troy 12
Girls 400 Meter Dash
4 Erikah Smith 12 Atchison 1:07.78
Girls 800 Meter Run
3 Brodie McAlexander 10 Atchison Cou 3:12.78
Girls High Jump
6 Neveah Cushinberry 9 Atchison 4-08.00
Girls Long Jump
5 Addison Schletzbaum 10 Atchison Cou 14-06.00
Girls Triple Jump
2 Addison Schletzbaum 10 Atchison Cou 31-02.50
Girls Shot Put
3 Presley Simpson 9 Atchison 28-03.00
Girls Discus Throw
5 Presley Simpson 9 Atchison 78-05
Girls Javelin Throw
3 Madison Gill 12 Atchison Cou 93-04
Boy's Results
1) West Platte 128
2) Holton 121
3) Atchison County 67
4) North Platte 53
5) Mid-Buchanan 46
6) Bishop Ward 45
7) Atchison 37
8) Troy 30
9) Savannah 28
Boys 100 Meter Dash
4 Alondre' McGowan 11 Atchison 12.13
6 Kieran Courter 11 Atchison Cou 12.25
Boys 200 Meter Dash
3 Kieran Courter 11 Atchison Cou 24.47
4 11 Atchison 25.33
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1 Eric Hill 12 Atchison 54.24
6 Brenden Martin 10 Atchison 58.81
Boys 800 Meter Run
3 Haeden Forbes 10 Atchison Cou 2:16.19
5 Benjamin Rush 10 Atchison Cou 2:21.33
Boys 1600 Meter Run
3 Haeden Forbes 10 Atchison Cou 5:14.12
6 Logan Rose 10 Atchison Cou 5:28.43
Boys 3200 Meter Run
5 Logan Rose 10 Atchison Cou 11:43.23
Boys High Jump
3 Sean Noll 10 Atchison 5-10.00
Boys Long Jump
2 Kieran Courter 11 Atchison Cou 19-06.00
Boys Shot Put
1 Keegan Lott 11 Atchison Cou 44-08.50
3 Coltin Myers 10 Atchison Cou 37-09.00
Boys Discus Throw
1 Keegan Lott 11 Atchison Cou 142-01
Boys Javelin Throw
3 Coltin Myers 10 Atchison Cou 117-10
5 John Collins 9 Atchison 115-02
