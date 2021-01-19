Atchison High School hosted a wrestling mixer Tuesday night with five teams in attendance including Atchison County Community High School.
Coach Ed Crouse said it's nice to get this much wrestling in considering the issue of the virus.
"It's good to get the kids an opportunity with all the Covid stuff," Crouse said. "We had some really good quality matches tonight."
A total of 44 matches were conducted on the mat.
Coach Crouse said Ethan Watson impressed him the most of the night who went 3-0 and defeated Riversides Kaedin Juhl in 3-0 decision after losing to him three times before.
"My favorite part is we talk a lot about grit and determination and he's been beaten twice by that kid this year and once last year," Crouse said "He's gotten better every time he's wrestled him this year and he kept making strides which is what we want."
Nathan Blakley also had a close 11-10 win in a decision over Riverside's Ben Trueblood.
Atchison's John Collins also went 3-0 on the night while Jake Rebant and Archer Willis went 2-0.
ACCHS took the night to have a number of wrestlers who have only competed in one or two matches so far this season.
"We wrestled tough and lost a couple few close matches," assistant coach Lane Chew said. "It was nice to get some matches for these kids who haven't wrestled a ton this year."
Atchison will host a large mixer Saturday instead of their usual annual tournament. First match will be at 9 a.m.
