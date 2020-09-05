The Atchison County Tigers used four second quarter touchdowns to propel them to a 42-0 victory over Horton Friday night in Effingham.
After a slow first quarter that featured a touchdown negating holding penalty and a red zone turnover on the Tigers first two possessions of the season, they were able to turn it around in the second. On the first play of the second quarter, the Chargers had a poor long-snap on a punt attempt giving the Tigers possession at the two-yard line. One play later, running back Coltin Myers crossed the goal line for first touchdown of the season.
The rest of the second quarter featured a strong display from Tigers’ quarterback Kieran Courter. The junior scored his first touchdown of the season on a 28-yard scramble. After the pocket collapsed, Courter took off down the right sideline and dove for the endzone to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead. On the following possession, Courter showed he could throw the ball effectively too, as he found junior wide receiver Landon Brown for an 18-yard touchdown pass.
The Tigers were not done. After a good possession by the Chargers that saw them get deep into Tigers’ territory, the defense was able to force a turnover on downs and give the ball back to their offense. The offense only needed one play as Courter took a designed quarterback run 70 yards for the touchdown, completing the 26-point quarter.
The Tigers almost scored one more touchdown before halftime as they took possession with seconds left on the clock. Courter completed a deep pass to sophomore receiver Matthew Worley who was tackled at the one-yard-line with no time remaining in the half.
The Tigers continued to play well in the second half as Myers added a 51-yard touchdown run and Courter completed his second touchdown pass of the game, this time to sophomore receiver Bricen Lee from eight yards out.
The defense had a strong game, as well. The Chargers threatened multiple times, but the Tigers were able to keep them out of the endzone. Worley and Lee both had interceptions and the defensive line was getting good pressure for most of the game.
Tigers head coach Corey Thomas was very pleased with the win.
“It was a slow start at the beginning but once our guys found their groove and gained some confidence they just took off,” Thomas said. “In the past we relied on on two or three guys, but this game we moved the ball around and everyone get their touches. Overall, it was just great to get back on the field under the lights.”
There was a scare late in the fourth quarter as Courter seemed to limp off the field with an ankle injury. No word on the severity of the injury.
With their first win under their belt, the Tigers will begin to prepare for a trip to Pleasant Ridge next Friday.
