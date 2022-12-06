ACCHS Logo

Atchison County Community high school wrestling started their season with a blazing start by taking first at the Fort Scott Dual Tournament Saturday.

The Tigers impressively defeated five teams en route to the championship. Head Coach Cody Kramer was pleased with how the squad opened the season.

