ACCHS wrestling opens season strong By James Howey Atchison Globe Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago

Atchison County Community high school wrestling started their season with a blazing start by taking first at the Fort Scott Dual Tournament Saturday.The Tigers impressively defeated five teams en route to the championship. Head Coach Cody Kramer was pleased with how the squad opened the season."We came out and wrestled aggressively and were always looking to score points and go after the bonus points and pins," Kramer said. "We looked in good condition and wrestled hard all three periods."All five of the other competing schools were larger than ACCHS as well with high caliber wrestlers."We had some big individual wins with beating some high caliber ranked wrestlers," Kramer said. "We need to continue to improve daily and have a growth mindset as we progress in the season."Duel Results:

Round 1 ACCHS 58 Gardner-Edgerton 18Round 2 ACCHS 68 Blue Valley Southwest 12Round 3 ACCHS 48 Louisburg 34Round 4 ACCHS 51 Fort Scott 21Round 5 ACCHS 54 Anderson County 21
