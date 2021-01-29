Atchison County Community High School girls basketball survived a vigorous comeback attempt by league rival Jefferson County North for a 55-51 road win.
The win gave the Tigers a regular season sweep of the Chargers after winning the first matchup 48-39.
Tiger coach Austin Eckert gave credit to Charger (5-6) coach Steve Noll and the type of teams he always puts out on the floor, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
"That's one of the better defensive teams in the league and they don't make a lot of mistakes on offense," Eckert said. "They are extremely well coached and they did some things they didn't do the first time we saw them."
The full-court press of JCN gave ACCHS (8-3) some trouble throughout the game and was a factor in the late run the home team went on.
"It sped us up into some turnovers and some really bad and quick shots," Eckert said. "I thought we handled the press decent at times but two or three possessions in a row we would get sped up."
Sophomore Natalie Nitz hit a three for the Tigers to put their lead at 48-38 with about four minutes left before the Chargers answered with a 9-0 run.
JCN would eventually have two opportunities in the final 30 seconds to tie or take the lead trailing 53-51, but only managed a turnover and missed a three-point shot.
"I was pleased with how we handled and faced adversity tonight," Eckert said.
Sophomore Addison Schletzbaum led the Tigers with 17 points, Nitz was second with 15 and sophomore Aleah Wallisch was third with 10.
Eckert also gave praise to sophomore Jordan Caplinger who hit some critical shots in the second half.
"One of the biggest contributions on the night was from Jordan who hit some monster shots," Eckert said. "She's a great shooter in practice and it's great to see that translate into games."
Eckert said defensive fouls continue to be a nagging issue for his team with four players who had at least three fouls on the night.
"We have to stop fouling," Eckert said. "I think this is three or four games in a row when we've been in foul trouble and it's hard to play the type of defense we want to when that happens."
Schletzbaum said going on the road and getting a team win is refreshing after being at home for a number of games.
"We've had a bunch of home games in a row so it was good to come on the road and get this win," Schletzbaum said. "We all played as five solid girls the whole game and that's what won it for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.