When Cody Kramer took the head job at Atchison County Community High School wrestling in 2019 he had a mindset to eventually get the program back to where it was in the early 2000s.
Kramer finally reached those heights as the Tigers were able to send ten wrestlers to the state after finishing second to Sabetha in Regionals Saturday at Sabetha High School.
Kramer said he takes a great deal of pride in getting back to where the program was almost 20 years ago.
"There is a lot of history in our program and it's kind of expected to be successful but kind of been down for a little bit," Kramer said. "For our program to be back where it needs to be and send ten guys who can all medal at state is awesome."
The Tigers had three wrestlers take first in their weight class on the day with Alder Koontz at the 126 class and Easton Schletzbaum at the 157 class and Bricen Lee at the 175 class.
"They had great finals matches and dominated their kids," Kramer said. "Those three definitely stand out."
Kramer said the team hasn't shied away from the expectations have been from the start of the season including taking home a team trophy from the state.
"One of our goals at the start of the season was to finish top three at the state and bring home a trophy," Kramer said. "They've embraced it and they aren't nervous about it; fact they are excited about it. They've done really well with the challenges that have been presented to them."
Kramer said having success in the early rounds of Class 3-1A State will be key to bringing some hardware from Hays Friday and Saturday.
"We just have to come out and wrestle like they have all year," Kramer said. "Early on we need to win first-round matches to score some team points on the front side of the bracket and get bonus points on pins."
