Atchison County Community High School Wrestling finished second as a team in Regionals behind Sabetha High School and will be sending ten wrestlers to state. 

When Cody Kramer took the head job at Atchison County Community High School wrestling in 2019 he had a mindset to eventually get the program back to where it was in the early 2000s.

Kramer finally reached those heights as the Tigers were able to send ten wrestlers to the state after finishing second to Sabetha in Regionals Saturday at Sabetha High School.

