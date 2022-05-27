Atchison County Community High School sent five Tigers to state Track and Field Thursday evening.
Senior Keegan Lott went qualified for discus, shot put, and javelin after taking first in all of those in regionals. Lott officially took fifth in Javelin Friday evening.
Senior Kieran Courter went for the long jump, triple jump, and the 100m. Courter was first in the long jump and fifth in the other two events at regionals.
Junior Matt Worley went for triple jump after he took third in regionals.
Junior Bricen Lee went for the 110m hurdles after he finished second in regionals.
Junior Haeden Forbes went in the 800m after he finished second in regionals.
