Atchison County Community High School only led for the final 14 seconds of regulation and was enough for their first win over Maur Hill-Mount Academy in nine seasons by a score of 32-31 Tuesday night in Effingham.
Tiger junior Coltin Myers scored the final bucket of the game that gave them a lead they hung on to thanks to a defensive stop in the remaining seconds.
The score also gave Myers a game-high 11 points on the night.
ACCHS would go on to get a defensive stop in those final seconds to seal the emotional victory for the team and the crowd in attendance.
"This was huge especially since this is a rivalry, and we haven't beaten them in so long," senior Tiger Kieran Courter said. "It helped to have such a big crowd tonight. We were able to feed off that energy tonight."
Tiger head coach Troy Hoffman said he was glad to see his team earn a close win after several close losses this season.
"Seeing the kids play through some adversity and get the win was great," Hoffman said. "We weren't doing a very good job defensively early on, and Maur-Hill was executing well."
Hoffman said he was pleased with how his team was able to maximize several offensive possessions to stretch to deliver victory.
"I was impressed with how we were executing on offense at the end when we were getting the kind of shots we wanted," Hoffman said. "That has been a nemesis for us all year long."
