The Atchison County Community High School boys basketball team had yet another hard fought game where they couldn’t overcome numerous mistakes in a 59-35 home loss to Valley Falls Friday night.
The Tigers were competitive going into halftime trailing by a score of 27-18 before the Dragons started to separate in the third quarter.
Valley Falls took command of the game offensively and Coach Troy Hoffman said his team just had too many errors on defense.
“We just couldn’t sustain intensity on defense,” Hoffman said. “I see it getting better but we’ll still have three, four or five possessions in a row where we have breakdowns.”
Hoffman also said his lack of success on offense unfortunately affected their effort on defense.
“We missed a couple of shots and I think that affected our intensity on defense a little bit and it should never do that,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman added the full court press of the Dragons was an issue in the second half and said it’s difficult for his program to prepare for that at this stage.
“It’s tough to simulate that in practice with the stage we’re at,” Hoffman said.
Senior Trystin Myers led the team on the night with 14 points.
