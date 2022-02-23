Atchison County Community High School wrestling had one of the better days in program history by qualifying eight boy wrestlers for Boys State Wrestling Saturday in Silver Lake.
Head Coach Cody Kramer said the result is just a testament to how the program has grown and improved.
"Qualifying this many guys shows we're doing the right things and turning the corner and trying to get back to winning championships which is the ultimate goal," Kramer said. "It's the most qualifiers we've had in the last 10-15 years, and kind exceeded our expectations."
Freshman Easton Schletzbaum impressively won his 145 weight class, junior Bricen Lee (160), senior Mason Scholz (132), and sophomore Vincent Webb (195) all finished second in their classes.
Austin Smith (126), Carter Page (170) and Conner Simmers (182), and Tyler McRae (220) all took fourth place.
Scholz is the only Tiger who went last season, and he said it'll be nice to go in as a group. Scholz credited coach Kramer for the job he's done through his three seasons with the program.
"It's incredible to have nine kids going altogether and go together as a team instead of individually," Scholz said. "He's done such a good job coaching us this year and he's brought us to levels above where we were."
Lee said he is grateful to be making his first trip to state.
"It's a great feeling and something I've been working for all this year and last year," Lee said.
Scholz is making his fourth trip to state but hopes to at least finish in the top three this time around.
"Getting to state itself is a good feeling, but the ultimate goal is to place or get first," Scholz said. "I'm going to have to wrestle really well on my feet and probably beat some guys I'm not supposed to beat."
Kramer also said the main goal for individuals and the team as a whole is to bring home hardware.
"I think just looking at the bracket we can get some medals, and everyone can qualify into the second day," Kramer said. "It's going to take our best wrestling to finish in the top three and get a medal."
The Class 3-2-1A State Wrestling Tournament will take place Friday and Saturday at Fort Hays State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.