Atchison County Community High School suffered its fifth loss of the season 47-24 Monday night at Holton after only scoring 14 points in the second half.
The Tigers went to the locker room only trailing 17-10 within striking distance before the game ultimately ran away from them.
Coach Troy Hoffman praised how his team played on defense in the first half.
"I thought our intensity on defense was tremendous in the first half," Hoffman said.
Hoffman also emphasized again that his team is still relatively young across the board and is still learning.
"A lot of the kids I'm playing are sophomores, juniors and even some seniors who haven't had any varsity experience," Hoffman said. "We're not there yet but we'll get there."
Despite not having a win yet, Hoffman is still encouraged about the slow progress he still is making.
"I think we are taking steps in the right direction," Hoffman said. "It may not be many steps at one time but at least we're stepping forward."
