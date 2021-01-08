Despite a sloppy second half, Atchison County Community High School boys basketball was able to seal its first victory of the season by a score of 42-33 over Oskaloosa.
Coach Troy Hoffman said the atmosphere was different from what someone might expect after a first win of the season.
"The kids were pretty quiet," Hoffman said. "Usually after your first win you have the guys get loud and excited."
The Tigers were in command for most of the first half and took a 25-14 lead into halftime.
The Bears went on a 8-1 to start the third quarter and the game was close the rest of the way.
"At times it did look pretty out there," Hoffman said. "Their effort was really good and sometimes it wasn't and I attribute that to youth as they are trying to figure things out in positions they haven't been in before."
Junior Kieran Courter said that their effort fell off in the second half.
"We kind of got lazy on defense at the end they started scoring," Courter said. "We need to be better at rebounding as well."
Hoffman said his team still has some issues they need to revisit and refine in practice.
"We need to work harder in practice," Hoffman said. "I thought we had conquered that early on but it looks like we still need to go back to that hill. We also need to work on helping out teammates get better."
Hoffman said he is encouraged to see guys acknowledge the winning effort wasn't their best.
"I do like the focus from the guys realizing that we won but there are things we really need to improve and get better at," Hoffman said.
Sophomore Matt Worley led the team with 13 points Courter was second with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.