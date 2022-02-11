Atchison County Community High School earned their largest margin of victory at home Friday night in a 55-37 win over McLouth.
The Tigers have now put up five wins since the beginning of January as the program continues to improve day by day.
"We're moving in the right direction, and every day we're improving on one facet of the game," Head Coach Troy Hoffman said. "The kids are working extremely hard in practice to try and overcome their shortcomings and make our weaknesses our strengths."
The Tigers took a 29-19 lead into halftime and opened the second half with a 9-0 run to take command of the game.
ACCHS would only allow four points in the third quarter as well.
"We were pushing the ball really well, and our defense was very good especially in the third quarter when we went on a big run," Senior Kieran Courter said. "Our defense really stepped up in the second half."
Courter said the team as a whole seems to finally be able to put together complete games late in the season.
"We usually have games where we play good defense and bad offense or the other way around," Courter said. "Now we've been able to bring it together."
Courter led the team with 18 total points on the night, and junior Kreyton Bauerle was second with 11.
Courter praised the job Coach Hoffman has done to get ACCHS to this point in his third season at the helm.
"He's brought a lot of positivity, and we always feel like we can trust what he says," Courter said. "He's just a natural-born leader."
