Junior Coltin Myers finished off a gritting comeback from Atchison County Community High School Tuesday night with a buzzer-beating layup 49-47.
The Tigers couldn't do much right on the offensive side in the first half as they found themselves down 27-13 but steadily inched closer in the third quarter.
Myers said Head Coach Troy Hoffman provided both needed motivation and confidence at halftime.
"He lit a fire in our butt and told us we had to get aggressive, and intensity in the first half was crap," Myers said. "He told us he believed in us and that we would get the win."
ACCHS finally took the lead back in the fourth quarter 39-38 off a 10-2 run.
Hoffman said it took a while to finally adjust to the solid game plan the Cobras entered the game with.
"Jackson Heights scouted us well and had a good game plan and took us a while to figure them out," Hoffman said. "The kids knew they weren't playing defense the way they should, and we eventually made the adjustments, and you saw the results."
Both teams went back and forth the final few minutes until the game was tied 47-47 at 9.1 seconds left, and the Tigers had the ball.
The first two shots were missed on the final possession before Myers came in for a shot off a rebound to just beat the clock and send his team and crowd in a frenzy.
Myers relished being able to have that moment on the court with his team and fans.
"It was freaking amazing," Myers said. "You always dream of those final shots. I felt like the white Michael Jordan."
Hoffman said the comeback win was an example of the heart and fight his team is made of.
"When you couple belief with hard work you never out of it, and you see that tonight," Hoffman said. "It's testament to those kids in belief in not only themselves but each other."
Junior Kreyton Bauerle led the team with 16 points and a trio of three-pointers in the fourth quarter, and senior Lane Mullins was second with 14 on the night.
Myers said this game just shows what a tough out this team will be for anyone in Sub-State.
"It just says during Sub-State we're going to be a tough out," Myers said. "I don't think right now anyone would want to play us because whoever it is will have a challenge."
