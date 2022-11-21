2022 Meadowlark All-League Soccer Atchison Globe Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy of USD 409 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1st TeamIsaac Navejar- J.C. HarmonIsmael Salinas- Highland ParkAntonio Aguirre-Highland ParkAbraham Ntarenganya-WashingtonDarrien Gates-SumnerElias Reyes-WyandotteJuan Garcia- J.C. HarmonBawi Sang- SchlagleJuan Jacobo- J.C. HarmonJared Gurrola-WashingtonJuan Hernandez-SumnerCo Players of the YearHudson Bell-SumnerVellamy Diaz- Highland ParkGoalkeeper of the YearBoston Bruce-AtchisonCoach of YearDylan Fiegel-JC Harmon2nd TeamRonny Munguia- JC HarmonJoseasi Muhindo-JC HarmonBen Shabani-FL SchlagleDaniel Peraza-FL SchlagleDaniel Angel Franco-WashingtonHugo Moya-SumnerAaron Reyes- WyandotteEdwin Sanchez-Wyandotte Top Videos Alvaro Villapando- JC HarmonClark Felvus-AtchisonParker Snowden-AtchisonJurhiat Ontiveros-WashingtonDaniel Luna-WashingtonBrandon Alvarez-SumnerIsaac Perez-SumnerBaraki Ushindi-WyandotteHonorable MentionElvin Martinez-JC HarmonJeremy Ortiz-JC HarmonPlacide Maroyi-JC HarmonManny Hernandez-Highland ParkJairo Hernandez- FL SchlagleGianluka Soriano-WashingtonKevin Guzman-WyandotteJohnny Mbar-WyandotteLazaro Friday-WashingtonDiego Castillo-WyandotteUlises Nieto-Ceron-SumnerJose Castro Garcia- SumnerChristian Gomez-SumnerEdwin Perez-WyandotteIsrael Guzman-WyandotteAlex Padilla-WyandotteEdmondi Ibrahimu-WyandotteSteven Arce-Wyandotte Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipes More from this section Kickoff king: Cordarrelle Patterson sets record with ninth TD return New Mexico-New Mexico State postponed after campus shooting death Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Jesus Comes in the Unexpected Kansas Historical Society recognizes railroad freight depot Funding for mill and overlay approved by KDOT USD 409 leader to consider overdose antidote, hike premium for subs Reavis resigns from City Commission 2022 Meadowlark All-League Football Northeast Kansas League All League Football POLICE REPORT Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Judge takes oath for Atchison County District Court benchMinnis, Dee A. III 1943-2022SHERIFF REPORTPOLICE REPORTVehicle accident stops traffic along 700 block of Commercial StreetCrash into guardrail sends Winchester woman to AmberwellATCHISON POLICERavens earn first playoff win under OsbornBigley, Linda L. 1947-2022Gast, Kathryn J. 1941-2022 Images Videos CommentedVideo Games May Bring Cognitive Benefits to Kids: Study (1)Check up list for fire safety (1)Ravens finish strong over Eagles (1)Atchison Proud: Hilligoss Shoes a fifth generation business (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
