2022 Meadowlark All-League Football Atchison Globe Nov 21, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Atchison running back Jesse Greenly jumps past and over a Fort Scott defender. James Howey | Atchison Globe Atchison junior quarterback Trey Carter runs down the field against Sumner at Amelia Earhart Stadium. File photo Atchison senior Brenden Martin makes a tackle on a St. James runner with other Phoenix defenders in pursuit. James Howey | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1st Team OffenseQB Cameron Johnson - SumnerRB Jesse Greenly - AtchisonRB Antonio Harriosn - SumnerWR Tre Richardson - Highland ParkWR Jeter Purdy - AtchisonOL Ethan Watson - AtchisonOL Landen Bell - AtchisonOL Nicholas Flores - SumnerOL Ricardo Santeliz - AtchisonOL Jaden Selmon - WashingtonAth Brenden Martin - AtchisonKicker Aidan Battle - AtchisonOPOY Tre Richardson - Highland ParkDPOY Mackey James - Highland ParkReturner Tre Richardson - Highland ParkSTPOY Aiden Battle - AtchisonCOY Jermaine Monroe - Highland ParkHM Ja'Quarey Williams - WashingtonJayden Gordon - SumnerKei'Juan Johnson - Highland ParkIvan Hernandez - HarmonAdam Molt -AtchisonElonnie Fishback - SchlagleVictor Limas - Wyandotte1st Team DefenseDL Lorenzo Johnson - SchlagleDL Legend Jones - WashingtonDL La'Vonte McGowan - AtchisonDL Nathan Rios - SumnerLB Javeare Akande - SumnerLB Bendan Martin - Atchision Top Videos LB Xavyer Powell - WashingtonDB A'Ydren Drew-Gregorey- Highland ParkDB Trey Carter - AtchisonDB Enrique Najera-Antunez - SumnerUtil Mackey James - Highland ParkPunter Amarion Womack - Washington2nd Team OffenseQB Trey Carter - AtchisonRB Johvonte' Ross - WashintonRB Kameron Daboe - SchlagleWR Howard Peoples III - SumnerWR Amarion Womack - WashingtonOL Andren Burney - Highland ParkOL Marius Washington - SchlagleOL Ronnie Ross - SchlagleOL Ahahid Jimenez - HarmonOL Andrese Ochoe-Perez - Highland ParkAth Shaun Carter - WyandotteKicker Marco Contreras - Sumner2nd Team DefenseDL Andren Burney - Highland ParkDL Keyon Anderson - WyandotteDL Ronnie Ross Jr - SchlagleDL Todd Daniels - AtchisonLB Jaden Carter - AtchisionLB Isaac Shafer - Highland ParkLB Camerron Campbell - SchlagleDB Chaddrick Jones - WashingtonDB Jeter Purdy - AtchisonDB Kameron Daboe - SchlagleUtil Alec Tyler - SumnerPunter Stephon Jones - Schlagle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipes More from this section Kickoff king: Cordarrelle Patterson sets record with ninth TD return New Mexico-New Mexico State postponed after campus shooting death Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Jesus Comes in the Unexpected Kansas Historical Society recognizes railroad freight depot Funding for mill and overlay approved by KDOT USD 409 leader to consider overdose antidote, hike premium for subs Reavis resigns from City Commission 2022 Meadowlark All-League Football Northeast Kansas League All League Football POLICE REPORT Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Judge takes oath for Atchison County District Court benchMinnis, Dee A. III 1943-2022SHERIFF REPORTPOLICE REPORTVehicle accident stops traffic along 700 block of Commercial StreetCrash into guardrail sends Winchester woman to AmberwellATCHISON POLICERavens earn first playoff win under OsbornBigley, Linda L. 1947-2022Gast, Kathryn J. 1941-2022 Images Videos CommentedVideo Games May Bring Cognitive Benefits to Kids: Study (1)Check up list for fire safety (1)Ravens finish strong over Eagles (1)Atchison Proud: Hilligoss Shoes a fifth generation business (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.