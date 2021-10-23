Red Barn

By Barbara Trimble | Atchison Globe

The red color also helped to retain heat and keep the barns warm in winter.

 By Barbara Trimble | Atchison Globe

Hundreds of years ago in Europe, barns were either left to the weather without the wood being protected or the farmers would rub the wood with linseed oil. Linseed oil has a natural orange hue and is derived from flax. The protection only worked for so many seasons, then the wood began to deteriorate with moss and fungi being the most prevalent destroyers of bare wood.

When settlers came to New England they noticed that the wood would deteriorate at a faster rate and set about finding alternatives. One aspect of saving the wood came from using the linseed oil and added rust to the mixture. Rust was plentiful on the farm equipment and free, so many farmers turned to this mixture because it killed the moss and fungi.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.