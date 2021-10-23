Hundreds of years ago in Europe, barns were either left to the weather without the wood being protected or the farmers would rub the wood with linseed oil. Linseed oil has a natural orange hue and is derived from flax. The protection only worked for so many seasons, then the wood began to deteriorate with moss and fungi being the most prevalent destroyers of bare wood.
When settlers came to New England they noticed that the wood would deteriorate at a faster rate and set about finding alternatives. One aspect of saving the wood came from using the linseed oil and added rust to the mixture. Rust was plentiful on the farm equipment and free, so many farmers turned to this mixture because it killed the moss and fungi.
Another mixture was founded by the New England settlers using skimmed milk. Since skimmed milk was plentiful it seemed to be a good solution to just add lime (plentiful in the rocks around the area) and red oxide. Red oxide made the mixture plastic-like for the coating. The red oxide also gave the mixture a reddish color. The color was good for the wood because with the harsh winters, the red color protected the wood and also attracted the sun’s rays, making the barns warmer. One drawback to the mixture was it would deteriorate over a period of time and peel off the wood in sheets.
Wealthy farmers could afford to add blood to the solution to turn it red. During slaughter times the blood was added to the paint. The blood dried fast and actually turned it to a burnt red. Another way the wealthy patrons got a reddish color was from grinding shale. Shale is a very hard rock but easily pulverized. When it is ground up, it would be added to the mixture instead of the blood.
The American Indians also had a tradition of making red paint with blood and milk. The color was called “Indian Red.” Added to the mixture was clay (which was found in abundance) and the whites of wild turkey eggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.