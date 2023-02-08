It is great to live in the Mid-West, especially the states of Kansas and Missouri. Kansas however has one of the leading Agriculture schools in the nation. According to Niche.com, Kansas State University is #1 in six ofsevencategoriesrelated to faculty quality.
The school of Agriculture isledby J. Ernest Minton, Ph.D., Dean of College of Agricultureand Director, K-State Research and Extension, is focused on advancing the college/s agriculture legacyas one of the nation’s top academicprograms, and K-State Research and Extension’s mission through research, outreach,engagement and economic development.
Minton spent 25 years as a faculty member for the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry at K-State and was recognized as one of the world’s top 2% of scientists within his field according to a 2022 Stanford University study.
“Our Agriculture school strives to be recognized for the manydiverse areas of study that our students can become engaged in,” Dean Minton said.
The College of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension is committed to its role as a premier agricultural research institution. Research teams of students, faculty and staff work together to address scientific and economic challenges; promote innovation; and educate a new generation of researchers ready to assume leadership roles in agricultural-related fields.
These research teams collaborate with government agencies, businesses and industries, and communities to deliver the solutions and the skilled workforce they need to thrive.
Dean Minton pointed to theinterdisciplinary research strengths are organized around these five strategic areas:
“Students who enroll in the school of Agriculture are given many opportunities to not only study the typical courses but somediverse courses such as pre-vet medicine, horticulture, parks and wildlifeas well as afour-yearcourse in milling and bakery science,” Dean Minton pointed out.
In the 2023 Princeton Review of the Best 388 Colleges, K-State is listed as #1 forbestquality of life, #2 for students who love their college, #4 for happiest students and #4 forbesthealthservices. Manhattan, Kansas was also voted #1 for a college town where students on a budget can thrive.
All around K-State seems to have agriculture all sewn up!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.