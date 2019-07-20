Under the new leadership of Principal, Helen Schwinn
Theme for the year: Rooted in Christ
Family Check-In Night:
All SBCS families are asked to check in at the school on Monday, Aug. 5, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Principal Schwinn will be eager to greet parents and students in the Senecal Gym.
Parents will have the opportunity to purchase lunches, pick up family copies of handbooks and calendars, claim planners for students in grades four through eight, sign up for Texcaster alerts, sign middle school students up for athletics. Fr. Jeremy Heppler will also be stopping by.
Faculty and Staff Return:
SBCS faculty and staff reunite to prepare for the beginning of the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 7. We welcome a few new members to our staff. Audra Cox, a former SBCS student and veteran teacher of 16 years, will be our new preschool teacher. She will also assist in our library along with Virginia Donaldson who returns to us this year.
Our Enrichment Director and Instructional Aid will be Bethany Francescon, Benedictine class of 2019. We are fortunate to add the experience and enthusiasm of these new members to the expertise of the current staff as we move forward.
First Day of School:
School begins with a half day of classes for students in grades K-8 on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to Noon. Our Preschool sessions begin the following week on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21.
Stay informed and updated:
Families are encouraged to check the school website at www.stbenedictatchison.org/school for important online documents including uniform policy, supply lists, athletic physical forms and school calendar. Watch the site for updates to the lunch menu and reminders of important events coming up. For more information about enrollment or the beginning of the new school year, contact Helen Schwinn, principal, at hschwinn@stbenedict.eduk12.net.
