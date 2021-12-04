Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball will have to find success this season with a majority of inexperienced players on the court.
“We’re going to have to get some new people more experience, but we have some potential here to do some good things,” Head Coach Luke Noll said. “We’ll need to mix in underclassmen with our two starters so that might take some time.”
The Ravens will have two significant returners in junior Hannah Kocour and senior Zoey Stec. Stec has started since her freshman season.
“That’s always nice, having a three-year starter coming back,” Noll said. “We trust her leadership.”
Stec will make a point to be as much of a leader given her experience and how young of a team the Ravens will be this season.
“I’m just trying to be a leader because we have such a young team now,” Stec said. “We’ll just need to do our best with bringing them in and make sure we’re giving it our all every time we go out there.”
Noll said the team is looking forward to how the environment will be for games this season with the crowds being able to come back.
“We’ve talked about a couple of times about how much more exciting Friday nights are going to be now,” Noll said. “The crowd and the environment are going to be what high school basketball should be.”
Stec is excited to see the MHMA student section return as well for the season.
“That’s going to be really fun to have the Cage Crew back,” Stec said.
