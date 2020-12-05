Toughness and Defense define AHS By Liam Keating Contributing Writer Dec 5, 2020 Dec 5, 2020 Updated Jan 9, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Liam Keating | Atchison GlobeThe Atchison High School boys basketball team practices in preparation for the 2020-2021 season. Liam Keating | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Toughness and defense will be trademarks of Atchison High School boys basketball this season.The Redmen are led by four seniors in the form of Xavier Hernandez, Omarion Daniels, Justis Journey and Xavier Cushinberry along with new head coach Pat Battle.The team finished last year with a record of 5-17, but Battle is ready to alter the course that the Redmen have seen for many years.“We’re trying to change the culture. The wins and losses will take care of themselves,” Battle said. “But, we’re trying to build a product that we play hard every single night.”The hard play is a staple of Battle’s style of basketball that he will incorporate with the Redmen.“A defensive first oriented style. We’re going to play defense, we’re gonna be tough, we’re gonna be aggressive, we’re gonna get after it,” Battle said.The seniors have had to adjust to new styles brought by Battle, but there is an appreciation for the coach who has been in the ranks for 30 years.“Having a new coach, we have to adjust to his rules. I love Coach Battle, he’s a good catch with lots of experience. He’s going to take us to that next level this year,” Daniels said. Top Videos The Redmen have high goals this year as the first couple of practices have been successful in building team chemistry.“We’re going to be better this year because players are more dedicated and working even harder. We’re all coming together as a team this year,” Cushinberry said.“We’re trying to go to the State Championship. We’ve got to execute, work harder every day in practice,” Journey said.Battle has been pleased with his team’s work ethic through the first three weeks of practice. He has cited one aspect of success revolving around the Redmen.“I have appreciated their physicality. The Redmen have been focused on playing together rather than the uncontrollable of COVID-19."We've been trying to not focus on COVID," Hernandez said." We have to prepare for the season." "I can't control COVID," Battle said. "I'm going to follow the precautions and do the best I can to teach these guys basketball and how to be great teammates." 