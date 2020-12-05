Atchison boys basketball

Liam Keating | Atchison Globe

The Atchison High School boys basketball team practices in preparation for the 2020-2021 season.

 Liam Keating | Atchison Globe

Toughness and defense will be trademarks of Atchison High School boys basketball this season.

The Redmen are led by four seniors in the form of Xavier Hernandez, Omarion Daniels, Justis Journey and Xavier Cushinberry along with new head coach Pat Battle.

