Nic Rebant enters his first season as head coach of Atchison girl’s basketball with some noticeable talent and expectations.
Rebant was the assistant coach for the Lady Phoenix under coach Blaine Clardy last season so he doesn’t necessarily anticipate that much of a change in the approach the team will take.
“The biggest thing right now is just developing that chemistry and getting used to my style,” Rebant said. “There isn’t a ton of difference with what I’ll run, and coach Clardy ran so we’re trying to build off that.”
Rebant wants to create some type of consistency as he will be the third coach for this senior class.
“This is their third different coach in four years here so we want a little bit of consistency going into the season,” Rebant said.
Rebant said he feels confident enough in what Atchison has to potentially compete for a league title this season.
“I think we can compete at winning a league title,” Rebant said. “We’ll have some good tests early to see where we’re at, and it’s nice to see where we need to focus on so when it gets time for league play we’re ready to rock.”
Senior Katy Harris will lead the way on the court for the Lady Phoenix. Harris averaged an impressive 18 points and 14 rebounds per game last season.
“She’s something that teams have to game plan for consistently every night, and that helps the other girls out and get them going,” Rebant said.
Harris hopes to leave her mark and help lead Atchison to the best season possible.
“I want to be a team leader and have girls look up to me,” Harris said. “I want to be sure to leave my mark my
senior year.”
Sophomore Presley Simpson will also be returning after a solid freshman season where she averaged 9.6 points per game.
“She’s coming back, and she’s a great ballplayer and shooter,” Rebant said.
Rebant did stress the importance of taking it one day at a time and continuing to build throughout the season.
“I have high expectations, but you have to be patient and take it one day at a time,” Rebant said.
