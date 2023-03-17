Maur Hill-Mount Academy baseball will look to some new faces along with hardened veterans entering the season with fewer numbers than the program is used to having.
“We have a lot of spaces to fill from guys that graduated,” Head Coach Phil Baniewicz said. “I think there is going to be some young guys forced into action right away and we’ll have to see how they adjust to things.”
The Ravens will have some significant pieces returning to the team including 2022 first-team all-league players like pitcher Parrish Beagle, infielder Mark Harris, and outfielder Cooper Pound.
“That will help out right out of the gate,” Baniewicz said. “We expect Mark to pitch some this year as well.”
Baniewicz said finding some more depth on the mound is critical for the team’s success.
“We’ll have to find more pitching behind Parrish,” Baniewicz said. “Catcher is also going to be a key thing for us but Miles Dulac has been doing a great job behind the plate so far.”
Baniewicz said his team would need to be prepared for early season challenges if they are unable to find their usual success.
“We’re going to play some tough games early in the season,” Baniewicz said. “I think it’s going to be important that kids don’t get down or frustrated if we don’t come out on top the first hand full of games. It’s going to take time for everyone to grow.”
