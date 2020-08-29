Benedictine football prepares to enter what will undoubtedly be one of the most unique seasons in the history of college football.
Despite the uncertainty, the Ravens were picked as the preseason favorite in the South Division of the Heart conference with some significant pieces returning on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve got enough significant returners back that we’re in pretty good shape going into the season,” Coach Larry Wilcox said. “It’s just at what point we’re going to get everybody out here because we’re missing a lot of people.”
The Ravens will have a new starting quarterback for the first time three seasons after the departure of Shaefer Schuetz.
Junior quarterbacks Garrett Kettle and Luke Laskowski both have some experience from last season and will compete for playing time.
“I’m extremely optimistic about what we have at that position,” Wilcox said. “They both got playing time last with a lot of reps in practice. They are both savvy guys too. They have a skill set you need to be successful at quarterback.”
Benedictine will also return a majority of starters from the offensive line with the center position the only big question mark currently up front.
“The center position is probably the biggest unknown at this time but I think they’ll be some guys who will surface to that position to help us be strong up front again,” Wilcox said.
The biggest piece returning this season is probably senior running back Marquis Stewart, who is one of most prolific runners in Raven history.
“He’s going to be ready but we just have to get him through final clearance,” Wilcox said. “Pretty nice going into the season with a first team All-American.”
Stewart has amassed more than 3,500 yards rushing and has scored 59 career touchdowns as a Raven.
The Ravens have a number of critical pieces returning from a defense that was one of the best in the conference.
Benedictine will be formidable in the front seven with players like linebackers Dante Edwards, Brett Shepardson, Konner Walker and defensive end Eli Lilly returning.
The secondary will be the area that the Ravens will need to fill in some spots with safety Tyler Tierney and defensive back Daveon Drayton the only returners.
“I think we’re strong up front with the defensive line and linebackers,” Wilcox said. “That front seven is in pretty good shape but just some spots in the secondary where we graduate some guys that we’re still testing early in the process.”
With the threat of the coronavirus looming over fall sports, this season proves to be challenging in ways programs haven’t seen before.
“The real challenge is the unknown and how do you handle that,” Wilcox said. “Just because we want the coronavirus to not exist doesn’t get it out of here. We’ve been hit by it already and it’s just difficult and challenging for everyone.”
Wilcox said the ability to be able to fill in at positions will be as critical as ever this season.
“Sometimes a guy is going to have to play at a position that he hasn’t played before if we need him to do that,” Wilcox said.
