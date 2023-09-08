Benedictine volleyball began 2023 with the program’s best start in several seasons with a healthy amount of optimism that the Ravens can keep making strives throughout the third season under head coach Victoria Hurtt.
“We have fresh faces and a lot of returners this year so I can’t help but be excited because this group has been great to work with,” Hurtt said.
One of the key contributors to Hurtt’s squad is senior outside hitter Mary Pat Taylor who was named second team All-Heart of America Conference in 2022.
“She is a big piece of the puzzle with her amazing ball control,” Hurtt said. “She’s a big asset to our program.”
Taylor stands at just 5’7 so being able to have substantial success hitting on the outside in the Heart Conference brings her pride.
“It definitely means a lot and kind of motivates me to surprise people,” Taylor said. “I’m just excited to make the team and do whatever I can to help us reach our goals.”
Taylor said practices have been intense with her fellow Lady Ravens pushing each other which makes them even more prepared for the challenging conference schedule they face.
“This year we have a lot of depth on the team, and we’re all fighting for spots every single day in practice,” Taylor said. “It really helps us going into a match.”
Hurtt said she wouldn’t have the circumstances any other way when competing in the Heart of America Conference.
“I love it, and that’s why I wanted to come to Benedictine College,” Hurtt said. “I want to compete every single day. When we win it really means something here, and I love that our players and us coaches can never take a break.”
