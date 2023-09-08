BCVB

Photo courtesy of Charlotte Cullaton

Benedictine junior Mary Pat Taylor goes for a kill at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.

 Photo courtesy of Charlotte Cullaton

Benedictine volleyball began 2023 with the program’s best start in several seasons with a healthy amount of optimism that the Ravens can keep making strives throughout the third season under head coach Victoria Hurtt.

“We have fresh faces and a lot of returners this year so I can’t help but be excited because this group has been great to work with,” Hurtt said.